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    3 para swimmers to represent Azerbaijan at Para Swimming World Series

    Individual sports
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 11:18
    3 para swimmers to represent Azerbaijan at Para Swimming World Series

    The next stage of the Para Swimming World Series 2026 is kicking off today in Barcelona, Spain.

    According to Report, citing the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan, the competition will run from March 19 to 22, with three Azerbaijani athletes taking part.

    Raman Salei will compete in the S12 category, while young para swimmers Ali Valiyev and Murad Mammadov will compete in the S10 category, all aiming for medals.

    The athletes will participate under the guidance of coaches Fyodor Kirillov and Faig Asgarov.

    Para Swimming World Series 2026 National Paralympic Committee
    Azərbaycanı Barselonada keçiriləcək Dünya Seriyasında üç paraüzgüçü təmsil edəcək

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