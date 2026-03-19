Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Araghchi says Pentagon's $200B needs 'just tip of iceberg'

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    • 19 March, 2026
    • 11:25
    Araghchi says Pentagon's $200B needs 'just tip of iceberg'

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has commented on updates that the Pentagon is requesting more than $200 billion to continue the operation against Iran, Report informs.

    "We're only three weeks into this war of choice, imposed on both Iranians and Americans. This $200b is the tip of the iceberg. Ordinary Americans can thank Benjamin Netanyahu and his lackeys in Congress for the trillion-dollar 'Israel First tax' that's about to hit US economy," Araghchi wrote on X.

    The Washington Post wrote earlier that the US Department of Defense is insisting on receiving over $200 billion to continue the military campaign against Iran.

    Abbas Araghchi US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi: Pentaqonun 200 milyard dollara ehtiyacı olduğu barədə məlumatlar aysberqin görünən tərəfidir
    Арагчи назвал сообщения о нуждах Пентагона в $200 млрд лишь верхушкой айсберга

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