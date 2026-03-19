Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has commented on updates that the Pentagon is requesting more than $200 billion to continue the operation against Iran, Report informs.

"We're only three weeks into this war of choice, imposed on both Iranians and Americans. This $200b is the tip of the iceberg. Ordinary Americans can thank Benjamin Netanyahu and his lackeys in Congress for the trillion-dollar 'Israel First tax' that's about to hit US economy," Araghchi wrote on X.

The Washington Post wrote earlier that the US Department of Defense is insisting on receiving over $200 billion to continue the military campaign against Iran.