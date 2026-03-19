Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    UKMTO: Unknown projectile hits vessel near burning Ras Laffan industrial zone

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 10:47
    UKMTO: Unknown projectile hits vessel near burning Ras Laffan industrial zone

    An unknown projectile struck the vessel, which was located 4 nautical miles (approximately 7.4 km) from the Ras Laffan industrial hub in Qatar, the Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement, Report informs.

    "All crew members are reported to be safe and well," reads the statement.

    Earlier, it was noted that Iran launched missile strikes on industrial facilities located in the Ras Laffan zone.

    Ras Laffan US and Israel Operation Against Iran United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)
    UKMTO: Неизвестный снаряд попал в судно вблизи горящей промзоны Рас-Лаффан

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