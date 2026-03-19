UKMTO: Unknown projectile hits vessel near burning Ras Laffan industrial zone
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 10:47
An unknown projectile struck the vessel, which was located 4 nautical miles (approximately 7.4 km) from the Ras Laffan industrial hub in Qatar, the Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement, Report informs.
"All crew members are reported to be safe and well," reads the statement.
Earlier, it was noted that Iran launched missile strikes on industrial facilities located in the Ras Laffan zone.
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