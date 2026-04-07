18 killed in Iran's Alborz province following US and Israeli strikes
Region
- 07 April, 2026
- 12:47
Eighteen people, including two children, were killed in Alborz as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes on residential areas.
According to Report, citing Fars news agency, Kodratollah Seif, the province's deputy governor added that 24 more people were injured in the attacks.
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