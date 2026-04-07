Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    18 killed in Iran's Alborz province following US and Israeli strikes

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 12:47
    18 killed in Iran's Alborz province following US and Israeli strikes

    Eighteen people, including two children, were killed in Alborz as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes on residential areas.

    According to Report, citing Fars news agency, Kodratollah Seif, the province's deputy governor added that 24 more people were injured in the attacks.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iran
    ABŞ və İsrailin zərbələri nəticəsində İranın Əlburz əyalətində 18 nəfər ölüb
    В иранской провинции Альборз из-за ударов США и Израиля погибли 18 человек

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