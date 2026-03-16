US tanker aircraft arrive in Romania for redeployment to Middle East
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 11:09
The first three US aerial refueling aircraft, Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, have arrived in Romania for their further deployment to the Middle East, Report informs via Digi24.
The aircraft are currently located in Bucharest at the 90th Air Base. They will be refueled there before being relocated to the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in the eastern part of the country.
It was also reported that radar systems and additional military personnel have not yet been deployed to Romania.
Earlier, the United States requested permission from Romania to use the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to support potential operations against Iran.
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