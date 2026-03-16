Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    US tanker aircraft arrive in Romania for redeployment to Middle East

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 11:09
    US tanker aircraft arrive in Romania for redeployment to Middle East

    The first three US aerial refueling aircraft, Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers, have arrived in Romania for their further deployment to the Middle East, Report informs via Digi24.

    The aircraft are currently located in Bucharest at the 90th Air Base. They will be refueled there before being relocated to the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in the eastern part of the country.

    It was also reported that radar systems and additional military personnel have not yet been deployed to Romania.

    Earlier, the United States requested permission from Romania to use the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to support potential operations against Iran.

    Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker Escalation in Middle East
    Yaxın Şərqə göndəriləcək ABŞ hərbi təyyarələri Rumıniyada yerləşdirilir
    Три американских самолета-заправщика прибыли в Румынию

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