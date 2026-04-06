Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Georgia, as always, stand together

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:28
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Georgia, as always, stand together

    Azerbaijan and Georgia, as always, stand together, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, according to Report's correspondent.

    Emphasizing that the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood for centuries, and that these traditions continue today, the head of state said: "Today, as two independent states, Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing confidently."

    The Azerbaijani leader also noted that Tbilisi and Baku support each other on the international arena.

    Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia Ilham Aliyev Irakli Kobakhidze
    İlham Əliyev: Gürcüstan və Azərbaycan hər zaman olduğu kimi bir yerdədir
    Ильхам Алиев: Грузия и Азербайджан продолжают поддерживать друг друга

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