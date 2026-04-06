Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Georgia, as always, stand together
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 14:28
Azerbaijan and Georgia, as always, stand together, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, according to Report's correspondent.
Emphasizing that the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood for centuries, and that these traditions continue today, the head of state said: "Today, as two independent states, Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing confidently."
The Azerbaijani leader also noted that Tbilisi and Baku support each other on the international arena.
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