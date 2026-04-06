Antonio Costa: Any targeting of energy facilities is illegal, unacceptable

Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable, President of the European Council Antonio Costa said Monday, Report informs.

"After five weeks of war in the Middle East, it is clear that only a diplomatic solution will settle its root causes. Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia"s war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere. The Iranian civilian population is the main victim of the Iranian regime. It would also be the main victim of a widening of the military campaign," Costa wrote on X.

According to Costa, as he stressed in his recent call with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, "the European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

He further stressed that "escalation will not achieve a ceasefire and peace," emphasizing, "Only negotiations will, namely the ongoing efforts led by regional partners."