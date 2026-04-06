Irakli Kobakhidze: President Ilham Aliyev is a valued friend of Georgia
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 14:15
"He (President Ilham Aliyev – ed.) is a valued friend of Georgia, and a visit by the President of Azerbaijan here is always a great honor for us," Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Report's correspondent.
The Prime Minister noted: "We took the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations and the processes in the region."
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