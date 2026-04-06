Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Irakli Kobakhidze: President Ilham Aliyev is a valued friend of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:15
    Irakli Kobakhidze: President Ilham Aliyev is a valued friend of Georgia

    "He (President Ilham Aliyev – ed.) is a valued friend of Georgia, and a visit by the President of Azerbaijan here is always a great honor for us," Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Report's correspondent.

    The Prime Minister noted: "We took the opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations and the processes in the region."

    Ilham Aliyev Irakli Kobakhidze Georgia Azerbaijan
    İrakli Kobaxidze: İlham Əliyev Gürcüstanın dəyərli dostudur
    Кобахидзе: Ильхам Алиев — ценный друг Грузии

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