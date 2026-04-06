Irakli Kobakhidze welcomes peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that he welcomes the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to Report's correspondent.

During the joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kobakhidze said that Georgia has always supported peace.

"Whenever the need arises, we are ready to make our contribution to advancing this process," he said.

"Our countries are opening new opportunities in the South Caucasus. Today's processes are increasing the significance of the Middle Corridor region. We pay special attention to the development and modernization of transport infrastructure in the region. Azerbaijan and Georgia have repeatedly proven that we are reliable partners. Especially in energy matters."