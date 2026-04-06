Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Irakli Kobakhidze welcomes peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:29
    Irakli Kobakhidze welcomes peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that he welcomes the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to Report's correspondent.

    During the joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kobakhidze said that Georgia has always supported peace.

    "Whenever the need arises, we are ready to make our contribution to advancing this process," he said.

    "Our countries are opening new opportunities in the South Caucasus. Today's processes are increasing the significance of the Middle Corridor region. We pay special attention to the development and modernization of transport infrastructure in the region. Azerbaijan and Georgia have repeatedly proven that we are reliable partners. Especially in energy matters."

    Ilham Aliyev Irakli Kobakhidze Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Georgia
    İrakli Kobaxidze: Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasındakı sülh prosesini alqışlayırıq
    Ираклий Кобахидзе: Приветствуем мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией

    Latest News

    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed