Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Esmail Baghaei: Iran has prepared responses to US conflict resolution plan

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:14
    Esmail Baghaei: Iran has prepared responses to US conflict resolution plan

    Iran has presented its plan for a ceasefire and ending the war in the Middle East, which aligns with the country's national interests, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, Report informs.

    "We have already presented a clear plan. In it, we have formulated our own set of demands based on our own interests. We are not shy about openly stating our legitimate demands. The parties have been putting forward their positions through intermediaries from the very beginning, and the exchange of messages remains natural," he said, noting that negotiations "are incompatible with ultimatums and threats."

    Regarding the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei noted that this issue was discussed at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the two countries.

    "Iran and Oman are two coastal countries whose passage security is a concern for both nations. In recent days, Iran has taken a number of security measures based on international law to protect security in this waterway, and we have clearly stated that we will not allow enemy vessels to pass through it," he emphasized.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Esmail Baghaei Strait of Hormuz
    İsmayıl Bəqai: İran ABŞ-nin münaqişənin nizamlanması planına cavablar hazırlayıb
    Эсмаил Багаи: Иран подготовил ответы на план США по урегулированию конфликта

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