Iran begins assessing war-related damages
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 21:08
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an assessment of the damage caused by attacks from the United States and Israel, Report informs via ISNA.
According to ISNA, "By the president's order, the process of identifying and prioritizing the damages has begun."
It was noted that restoration efforts will first focus on the electricity sector.
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