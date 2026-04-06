Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran begins assessing war-related damages

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 21:08
    Iran begins assessing war-related damages

    Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered an assessment of the damage caused by attacks from the United States and Israel, Report informs via ISNA.

    According to ISNA, "By the president's order, the process of identifying and prioritizing the damages has begun."

    It was noted that restoration efforts will first focus on the electricity sector.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Masoud Pezeshkian
    İranda müharibəyə görə dəyən ziyanın hesablanmasına başlanılıb
    В Иране оценят ущерб, нанесенный США и Израилем в ходе войны

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