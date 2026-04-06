SOCAR's non-oil exports reach $27.4M in Jan-Feb
Energy
- 06 April, 2026
- 15:04
In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $27.4 million, according to the March issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms.
Report informs that this represents a 2.6-fold decrease, or $43 million less, compared to the same period in 2025.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's overall non-oil and gas sector exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million over the two months.
Latest News
20:59
Video
Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharplyRegion
20:46
Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'Other countries
20:32
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to GeorgiaForeign policy
20:15
Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with BakuForeign policy
19:53
IDF strikes three Tehran airportsOther countries
19:35
Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approachesOther countries
19:20
Photo
Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's PresidentForeign policy
18:54
Photo
Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
18:48
Photo