In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $27.4 million, according to the March issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms.

Report informs that this represents a 2.6-fold decrease, or $43 million less, compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's overall non-oil and gas sector exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million over the two months.