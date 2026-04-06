Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    SOCAR's non-oil exports reach $27.4M in Jan-Feb

    Energy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 15:04
    SOCAR's non-oil exports reach $27.4M in Jan-Feb

    In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $27.4 million, according to the March issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms.

    Report informs that this represents a 2.6-fold decrease, or $43 million less, compared to the same period in 2025.

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's overall non-oil and gas sector exports rose by 19.7% year-on-year, reaching $580.1 million over the two months.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Azerbaijan's non-oil exports
    SOCAR-ın idarəsi 2 ayda qeyri-neft ixracından 27 milyon dollardan çox gəlir əldə edib
    Управление SOCAR заработало более $27 млн от ненефтяного экспорта

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