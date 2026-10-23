Kajsa Ollongren: EU intends to develop its partnership with Azerbaijan

The European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan have confirmed their intention to continue developing their bilateral partnership, Kajsa Ollongren, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), said in a post on X, Report informs.

"Continued dialogue is key to turning the momentum toward lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus. Good exchange with Azerbaijani presidential advisor Elchin Amirbayov on EU-Azerbaijan relations in a fast-changing geopolitical environment. We share the ambition to take our partnership forward," reads the post.