Huseyn Huseynov: Shusha and Nakhchivan selected as pilot cities for localizing SDGs

Shusha and Nakhchivan have been selected as pilot cities for the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Azerbaijani Economy Minister's Adviser Huseyn Huseynov told journalists on the sidelines of the high-level strategic dialogue titled "SDG Moment in Garabagh: Azerbaijan-UN Partnership for the Future," which is being held in Khankandi.

According to Report, he said the meeting was the third event held in Garabagh as part of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership.

"Similar events were previously held in Shusha in 2022 and Aghdam in 2023. The main focus of the discussions remains the sustainable development partnership outlined in bilateral documents between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN. Roadmaps covering a two-year period have been prepared to localize the SDGs. The project takes into account the specific characteristics of Shusha and Nakhchivan and provides for their integration into the development plan," he said.