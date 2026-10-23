Azerbaijan plans 12.4% increase in science funding for 2027
Finance
- 23 October, 2026
- 15:31
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Azerbaijan plans to allocate 257.9 million manats ($151.71 million), or 0.6% of state budget expenditure, to science in 2027.
Report informs, citing the draft law on the 2027 state budget, that the allocation is 12.4% higher than the approved forecast for 2026.
Next year's budget revenue is expected to total 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditure is projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).
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