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    Azerbaijan plans 12.4% increase in science funding for 2027

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 15:31
    Azerbaijan plans 12.4% increase in science funding for 2027

    Azerbaijan plans to allocate 257.9 million manats ($151.71 million), or 0.6% of state budget expenditure, to science in 2027.

    Report informs, citing the draft law on the 2027 state budget, that the allocation is 12.4% higher than the approved forecast for 2026.

    Next year's budget revenue is expected to total 39.254 billion manats ($23.09 billion), while expenditure is projected at 42.4 billion manats ($24.94 billion).

    State budget Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycan elm xərclərini 12 %-dən çox artırır
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