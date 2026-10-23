Azerbaijan–India relations: stronger political dialogue opens up new prospects for cooperation

President Ilham Aliyev's reception of India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar marked an important development in political dialogue between the two countries. Continued high-level engagement provides a foundation for building positive momentum in Azerbaijan–India relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the reception, Jaishankar said he was visiting Azerbaijan on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reference to the Azerbaijani President's earlier interaction with the Indian Prime Minister in Bishkek also underscored the continuity of political dialogue.

Cooperation based on mutual respect, equality and shared interests holds an important place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. The country remains ready for constructive dialogue with all states on these principles. Developing relations with India reflects this approach. More active engagement allows both sides to strengthen mutual understanding and identify promising areas for cooperation.

Historical and cultural ties form an important foundation of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan and India, both heirs to ancient civilizations, maintained commercial and cultural contacts over the centuries. The inscriptions of Indian origin preserved at the Ateshgah temple near Baku are among the surviving examples of these connections. This historical heritage also provides a valuable basis for cultural and people-to-people cooperation today.

Energy occupies a prominent place in economic relations. Indian company ONGC Videsh"s participation in the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli fields and the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline is a concrete example of long-term economic partnership. This cooperation demonstrates how shared interests translate into practical projects.

Investment cooperation also offers opportunities. An Indian company was among the businesses that invested a combined total of $125 million in Azerbaijan through the latest investment forum. Its participation reflects Indian business interest in the Azerbaijani market. Such initiatives are important for expanding commercial ties and establishing new partnerships.

Technology and digital infrastructure offer further scope for diversifying economic cooperation. India's experience in these areas is relevant to Azerbaijan's digital transformation and efforts to develop its non-oil sector. Software development, digital services, professional training and exchanges of technological expertise could become areas of further collaboration.

Tourism is another promising sector, bringing together economic and people-to-people ties. Direct air links, mutual interest in historical and cultural heritage, and diverse tourism offerings create favorable conditions for cooperation. Stronger joint promotion and partnerships between tourism companies could encourage more travel, generate additional revenue for the services sector and expand contacts between the two peoples.

At the international level, the Global South's development agenda provides additional opportunities for dialogue. Sustainable development, climate change, energy security and access to technology could help broaden engagement on issues of mutual interest.

India"s international standing and economic capabilities, together with Azerbaijan's role in energy and regional transport connectivity, make stronger relations valuable to both countries. Jaishankar's visit to Baku provides an important opportunity to assess this potential and discuss new areas of cooperation. Supporting the positive momentum in political dialogue with concrete economic and cultural initiatives could help further strengthen bilateral relations.