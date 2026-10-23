Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange experience in financial sector

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have exchanged experience in the financial sector, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

A delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) paid a working visit to the CBA.

During meetings held as part of the visit, presentations were delivered to the Uzbek delegation on topics including the preparation of risk-based annual audit plans, quality control, process automation, reporting, and the follow-up of audit recommendations.

At the meetings, CBA staff shared the institution's experience and the approaches applied in these areas.