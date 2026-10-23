Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange experience in financial sector
Finance
- 23 October, 2026
- 14:50
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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have exchanged experience in the financial sector, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
A delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) paid a working visit to the CBA.
During meetings held as part of the visit, presentations were delivered to the Uzbek delegation on topics including the preparation of risk-based annual audit plans, quality control, process automation, reporting, and the follow-up of audit recommendations.
At the meetings, CBA staff shared the institution's experience and the approaches applied in these areas.
Photo
Азербайджан и Узбекистан провели обмен опытом в финансовом секторе
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