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    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange experience in financial sector

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 14:50
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange experience in financial sector

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have exchanged experience in the financial sector, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    A delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) paid a working visit to the CBA.

    During meetings held as part of the visit, presentations were delivered to the Uzbek delegation on topics including the preparation of risk-based annual audit plans, quality control, process automation, reporting, and the follow-up of audit recommendations.

    At the meetings, CBA staff shared the institution's experience and the approaches applied in these areas.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Financial sector Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
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