Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners based on 270 to 270 formula
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- 23 October, 2026
- 14:59
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Russia and Ukraine have conducted another prisoner exchange.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, cited by Report, under the deal, 270 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity, while Russia handed over 270 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.
Rusiya və Ukrayna "270-in 270-ə" formulu ilə əsirləri mübadilə ediblər
Россия и Украина обменялись пленными по формуле "270 на 270"
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