Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners based on 270 to 270 formula

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 14:59
    Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners based on 270 to 270 formula

    Russia and Ukraine have conducted another prisoner exchange.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, cited by Report, under the deal, 270 Russian servicemen returned from Ukrainian captivity, while Russia handed over 270 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Prisoner exchange
    Rusiya və Ukrayna "270-in 270-ə" formulu ilə əsirləri mübadilə ediblər
    Россия и Украина обменялись пленными по формуле "270 на 270"
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:11
    Video of reception of India's FM posted on Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
    Foreign policy
    16:03
    KazMunayGas plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil via BTC in 2026
    Energy
    15:59
    Brent reaches nearly $115 - Update-2
    Energy
    15:49
    OPEC Fund approves $250 million for Istanbul rail bypass
    Infrastructure
    15:31
    Azerbaijan plans 12.4% increase in science funding for 2027
    Finance
    15:21
    Huseyn Huseynov: Shusha and Nakhchivan selected as pilot cities for localizing SDGs
    Business
    15:06
    Azerbaijan–India relations: stronger political dialogue opens up new prospects for cooperation
    Analytics
    14:59
    Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners based on 270 to 270 formula
    Other countries
    14:53
    Kajsa Ollongren: EU intends to develop its partnership with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed