Azerbaijani President: Work is underway to expand transport corridors
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 14:42
"Work is underway to expand transport corridors," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
According to Report's correspondent, the head of state added that the Middle Corridor passes through the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia and serves as a major transport artery. "Additional efforts are being made, and will continue to be made, to expand it."
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