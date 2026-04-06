Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijani President: Work is underway to expand transport corridors

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:42
    Azerbaijani President: Work is underway to expand transport corridors

    "Work is underway to expand transport corridors," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

    According to Report's correspondent, the head of state added that the Middle Corridor passes through the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia and serves as a major transport artery. "Additional efforts are being made, and will continue to be made, to expand it."

    Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia Ilham Aliyev Irakli Kobakhidze
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