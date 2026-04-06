Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Kobakhidze: Georgia and Azerbaijan aim to strengthen cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:53
    Kobakhidze: Georgia and Azerbaijan aim to strengthen cooperation

    Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze stated that Tbilisi and Baku intend to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Report informs.

    In a statement posted on X, Kobakhidze said he was "honored to host" Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tbilisi.

    "We highlighted our close partnership, the importance of peace and stability in the region, and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan in areas of mutual interest," Kobakhidze wrote on X.

    Irakli Kobakhidze Ilham Aliyev Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Kobaxidze: Gürcüstan və Azərbaycan əməkdaşlığı gücləndirmək niyyətindədirlər
    Кобахидзе: Грузия и Азербайджан нацелены на укрепление сотрудничества

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