Kobakhidze: Georgia and Azerbaijan aim to strengthen cooperation
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 14:53
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze stated that Tbilisi and Baku intend to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Report informs.
In a statement posted on X, Kobakhidze said he was "honored to host" Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tbilisi.
"We highlighted our close partnership, the importance of peace and stability in the region, and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan in areas of mutual interest," Kobakhidze wrote on X.
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