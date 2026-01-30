Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    US, South Korea end first day of talks without agreement

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 09:16
    US, South Korea end first day of talks without agreement

    The United States and South Korea did not reach a conclusion in the first day of face-to-face talks on trade issues, according to the Yonhap News Agency, after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on the country's goods, Report informs via Reuters.

    South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who visited the US Department of Commerce in Washington for talks, said he will meet Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick again tomorrow, according to Yonhap.

    The Industry Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Trump complained on social media on Monday that South Korea's parliament has not passed bills to enact a trade deal which was agreed last year, and vowed to increase duties on autos and other goods.

    The remarks appeared to catch Seoul by surprise and left officials scrambling to assure the US it remained committed to implementing the trade deal, which includes making huge investments in US business projects in return for tariff cuts.

    On Tuesday, Trump said the United States and South Korea would work out a solution.

    South Korea's trade envoy Yeo Han-koo also left Seoul for Washington for talks with Trump's trade negotiator Jamieson Greer.

    United States South Korea talks Kim Jung-kwan
    ABŞ və Cənubi Koreya razılığa gələ bilməyiblər
    США и Южная Корея не смогли достичь соглашения

    Latest News

    20:31

    US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister and other officials

    Other countries
    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed