US, South Korea end first day of talks without agreement

The United States and South Korea did not reach a conclusion in the first day of face-to-face talks on trade issues, according to the Yonhap News Agency, after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on the country's goods, Report informs via Reuters.

South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who visited the US Department of Commerce in Washington for talks, said he will meet Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick again tomorrow, according to Yonhap.

The Industry Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump complained on social media on Monday that South Korea's parliament has not passed bills to enact a trade deal which was agreed last year, and vowed to increase duties on autos and other goods.

The remarks appeared to catch Seoul by surprise and left officials scrambling to assure the US it remained committed to implementing the trade deal, which includes making huge investments in US business projects in return for tariff cuts.

On Tuesday, Trump said the United States and South Korea would work out a solution.

South Korea's trade envoy Yeo Han-koo also left Seoul for Washington for talks with Trump's trade negotiator Jamieson Greer.