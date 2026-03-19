Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office meeting that the global economy is about to experience a "huge hit" because of the situation in the Middle East, Report informs via Sky News.

"Even against that backdrop, I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world," she said.

She went on to say Iran's "development of nuclear weapons must never be allowed, and that is why we, Japan, have been urging them and also reaching out to other partners in the world".

"Japan condemns Iran's actions, such as attacking the neighbouring region and also the de facto or effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz," she adds.