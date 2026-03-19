Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Global economy will experience 'huge hit', Japan's PM says

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 22:01
    Global economy will experience 'huge hit', Japan's PM says

    Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office meeting that the global economy is about to experience a "huge hit" because of the situation in the Middle East, Report informs via Sky News.

    "Even against that backdrop, I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world," she said.

    She went on to say Iran's "development of nuclear weapons must never be allowed, and that is why we, Japan, have been urging them and also reaching out to other partners in the world".

    "Japan condemns Iran's actions, such as attacking the neighbouring region and also the de facto or effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz," she adds.

    Sanae Takaichi Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Takaiçi: Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyətə görə dünya iqtisadiyyatına ciddi ziyan dəyəcək
    Такаити: Мировая экономика понесет сильный ущерб из-за ситуации на Ближнем Востоке

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