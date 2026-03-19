Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Pakistan's PM voices solidarity with Türkiye, Gulf states in call with Erdogan

    Region
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 21:38
    Pakistan's PM voices solidarity with Türkiye, Gulf states in call with Erdogan

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs.

    Pakistan expressed solidarity with Türkiye and the Persian Gulf countries, Sharif said on X.

    The prime minister stated that he firmly condemned the attacks directed at Türkiye and other brotherly countries in the region. "I reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with Türkiye and the Gulf countries, and conveyed our readiness to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue," the Pakistani prime minister noted.

    The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan:

    "I expressed my appreciation for Türkiye's support for peace-building efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially its recent contributions to the temporary ceasefire we declared during the holiday period."

    Bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye was also discussed during the conversation.

    Shehbaz Sharif Recep Tayyip Erdogan US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Şahbaz Şərif və Ərdoğan İranın hücumlarını müzakirə ediblər

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