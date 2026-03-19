Trump says US is not putting troops in Middle East region

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested ​he was not looking at ‌deploying soldiers to the Middle East with the Iran war heading toward a fourth week, Report informs via Reuters.

"I'm ​not putting troops anywhere," Trump ​said in response to a reporter who ⁠asked whether he was planning to ​send more service members to the ​region. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will ​do whatever is necessary."

Trump spoke ​at the White House during an Oval Office ‌meeting ⁠with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Thirteen US ​troops ⁠have been killed since Iran launched strikes against US military bases following the ⁠start ​of the conflict on ​February 28.