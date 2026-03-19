Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Trump says US is not putting troops in Middle East region

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 21:24
    Trump says US is not putting troops in Middle East region

    US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested ​he was not looking at ‌deploying soldiers to the Middle East with the Iran war heading toward a fourth week, Report informs via Reuters.

    "I'm ​not putting troops anywhere," Trump ​said in response to a reporter who ⁠asked whether he was planning to ​send more service members to the ​region. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will ​do whatever is necessary."

    Trump spoke ​at the White House during an Oval Office ‌meeting ⁠with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

    Thirteen US ​troops ⁠have been killed since Iran launched strikes against US military bases following the ⁠start ​of the conflict on ​February 28.

    Donald Trump Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Sanae Takaichi
    Tramp Yaxın Şərqə qoşun göndərmək barədə danışıb
    Трамп: Я никуда не отправляю войска, и если бы отправлял, я бы не сказал

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