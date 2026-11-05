Global ministers mull digital governance, reforms at UN summit in Baku

Türkiye pays special attention to the application of artificial intelligence and new technologies to strengthen cybersecurity and protect information, Deputy Head of the Cyber Security Directorate under the Presidency of Türkiye Yusuf Tancan said at a panel session during the UN Governance Innovation Summit in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, in the face of growing global risks, it is necessary to conduct scientific research, assess threats, and develop innovative solutions in the field of cyber defense.

In turn, Sri Lanka's Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government A.H.M.H. Abayarathna emphasized the importance of reforming the civil service, digitalization, and strengthening citizen trust. He noted that public services must be accessible to all, including rural populations and vulnerable groups.

Senegal's Minister of Civil Service, Labor and Public Service Reform Mamadou Lamine Diante spoke about the National Public Service Transformation Agenda, aimed at modernizing public administration within the framework of the Vision-2050 strategy.

Hungary's Minister of Regional Development and Rural Affairs Viktória Lőrincz presented the St. Stephen rural development program, which covers 10 micro-regions and 100 settlements with a population of about 100,000 people. She stressed the need to involve local residents in the decision-making process.

Guinea's Minister of Administrative Modernization and Civil Service Faya François Bourouno noted that the Simandou 2040 program envisions large-scale reforms aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of public services. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting a partnership agreement signed with ASAN Khidmet (Service) in March 2026.