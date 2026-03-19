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    Erling Haaland invests in chess tournament with $2.7M prize

    Football
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 21:51
    Erling Haaland invests in chess tournament with $2.7M prize

    Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has become an investor in a new chess world championship, which is expected to launch next year, Report informs via ESPN.

    The Manchester City striker has teamed up with Norwegian businessman Morten Borge to form the company Chess Mates, which will own a significant stake in Norway Chess and its new tour format, the Total Chess World Championship.

    The competition will have a minimum prize pool of $2.7 million.

    "Chess is an incredible game," Haaland -- who was pictured wearing a Norway Chess branded cap as he arrived at the London Stadium for City's 1-1 draw with West Ham -- said.

    "It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything."

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