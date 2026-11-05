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    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian energy ministers discuss prospects for cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 12:20
    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian energy ministers discuss prospects for cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Ukraine's Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal have discussed cooperation between the two countries.

    According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Shahbazov and Shmyhal, who co-chair the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission, discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in agriculture and other relevant sectors, in addition to energy.

    The meeting took place in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, where the ministers are leading their respective countries' delegations.

    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian energy ministers discuss prospects for cooperation
    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian energy ministers discuss prospects for cooperation

    Parviz Shahbazov Denys Shmyhal Energy cooperation Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Ukrayna energetika nazirləri əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Украина и Азербайджан обсудили перспективы энергетического сотрудничества
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