Azerbaijani, Ukrainian energy ministers discuss prospects for cooperation
Foreign policy
- 05 November, 2026
- 12:20
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Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Ukraine's Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal have discussed cooperation between the two countries.
According to Report's Eastern Europe bureau, Shahbazov and Shmyhal, who co-chair the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission, discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in agriculture and other relevant sectors, in addition to energy.
The meeting took place in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, where the ministers are leading their respective countries' delegations.
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