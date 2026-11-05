UN official: Strengthening trust in state institutions extremely important

At a time when the world is facing declining public trust in government, ensuring the quality delivery of public services to citizens and strengthening confidence in state institutions are extremely important priorities, said Rania Al-Mashat, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Report informs.

While speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an international event titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions," in Baku, Al-Mashat congratulated Azerbaijan and the management of ASAN Service on their effective cooperation not only with the United Nations but also with numerous countries, as well as their contributions to promoting innovation and ideas on public service management around the world.

"Azerbaijan's experience in this field is extremely positive and built on solid foundations. Today, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ASAN Service, and we are very pleased with its signing. The memorandum will create opportunities to develop cooperation between the ministry and many countries in the Middle East, particularly in the Arab region. These countries also attach great importance to public service delivery and improving public administration.

This memorandum will enable us to work together with our Azerbaijani colleagues to promote Azerbaijan's achievements in other countries as well," she said.