50% of income from sale of animals may be exempted from taxation in Azerbaijan
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- 05 November, 2026
- 12:49
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A three-year tax exemption on 50% of the income derived from the sale of animals, including those imported into the country for fattening, has been proposed in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
This provision is outlined in a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code, which is included in the 2027 budget package.
According to the document, the benefits will apply to animals purchased by livestock farms registered in the Electronic Agricultural Information System.
Azərbaycana kökəltmə məqsədi ilə gətirilən heyvanlar vergidən azad olunacaq
В Азербайджане 50% дохода от продажи животных могут освободить от налогообложения
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