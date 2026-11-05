Azerbaijan's parliament discusses 2027 subsistence minimum
Milli Majlis
- 05 November, 2026
- 12:33
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Draft laws setting the subsistence minimum and the needs-based threshold for 2027 were discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on Labour and Social Policy, and Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, held today.
According to Report, the budget package proposes setting the needs-based threshold at 314 manats ($184.71).
The proposed subsistence minimum is 334 manats ($196.47) for the working-age population, 258 manats for pensioners ($151.76), and 274 manats ($161.18) for children.
If adopted, the draft laws will enter into force on January 1, 2027.
Milli Məclis yaşayış minimumu və ehtiyac meyarının həddini müzakirə edir
Прожиточный минимум в Азербайджане на 2027 год предложено установить в 314 манатов
Latest News
08:15
Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of EuropeOther countries
08:08
UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at homeFootball
07:59
Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca PactRegion
07:43
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aidOther countries
07:29
US expands sanctions against CubaOther countries
23:54
Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperationForeign policy
23:42
Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routesForeign policy
23:23
Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild UkraineForeign policy
23:18
Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official saysRegion