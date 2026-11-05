Stay up to date with the top news!

Draft laws setting the subsistence minimum and the needs-based threshold for 2027 were discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on Labour and Social Policy, and Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, held today.

According to Report, the budget package proposes setting the needs-based threshold at 314 manats ($184.71).

The proposed subsistence minimum is 334 manats ($196.47) for the working-age population, 258 manats for pensioners ($151.76), and 274 manats ($161.18) for children.

If adopted, the draft laws will enter into force on January 1, 2027.