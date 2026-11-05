Azerbaijani chess player Read Samadov wins bronze at U20 World Championship

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Azerbaijani chess player Read Samadov has won a bronze medal at the 2026 FIDE World Junior U20 Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation told Report.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by Read Samadov and Shiroglan Talibov.

In the rapid chess competition, Samadov scored seven points in nine rounds to finish third. He was half a point behind the leader. Talibov finished eighth with 6.5 points.

A total of 91 chess players are competing in the tournament.

The blitz competitions will take place today and tomorrow.