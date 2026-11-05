Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Replacement real estate in Azerbaijan to be exempt from tax

    Business
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 12:17
    Replacement real estate in Azerbaijan to be exempt from tax

    Real estate provided in exchange for demolished property in Azerbaijan will be exempt from taxation, as outlined in a draft law amending the Tax Code included in the 2027 budget package, Report informs.

    According to the document, residential and non-residential spaces provided to the former owners of demolished buildings within new constructions on the same site will no longer be considered taxable income.

    Tax Code Azerbaijan's real estate Housing
    Sökülən binaların sakinlərinə verilən yeni mənzillər vergidən azad ediləcək
    В Азербайджане не будут облагать налогом жилье, предоставляемое взамен снесенного
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    44 filmi

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