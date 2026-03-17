Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US National Counterterrorism Center director resigns over war in Iran

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 19:35
    US National Counterterrorism Center director resigns over war in Iran

    The head ​of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned on Tuesday, becoming ‌the first and most senior member of US President Donald Trump's administration to resign over the war in Iran, saying Tehran ​posed no imminent threat to the United States, Report informs via Reuters.

    "I ​cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war ⁠in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to ​our nation, and it is clear that we started this ​war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby," Joseph Kent wrote in a letter to Trump posted on X.

    Some ​experts have said an imminent threat would be required ​for the United States to launch a war under current law.

    Intelligence officials were ​caught off guard ​by the ⁠news.

    Kent is close with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has kept ​a low profile since the Iran war ​began.

    Gabbard has not issued any public statements and has only appeared in public during the dignified transfer of American ⁠soldiers ​killed earlier this month during the ​conflict with Iran.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Cozef Kent ABŞ və İsrailin İrana qarşı müharibəsi fonunda istefa verib
    Джозеф Кент подал в отставку на фоне войны США и Израиля против Ирана

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