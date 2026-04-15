Azerbaijan forecasts stable manat exchange rate through 2030

Azerbaijan expects the national currency, the manat, to remain stable against the US dollar through 2030, according to medium-term budget frameworks for 2027–2030 published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

The macroeconomic forecasts prepared by the Ministry of Economy assume an exchange rate of 1.7 manats per $1 for the 2027–2030 period, unchanged from the current level.

The document notes that this projection is part of broader medium-term planning covering economic and fiscal indicators for the coming years.