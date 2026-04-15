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    Azerbaijan forecasts stable manat exchange rate through 2030

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:12
    Azerbaijan forecasts stable manat exchange rate through 2030

    Azerbaijan expects the national currency, the manat, to remain stable against the US dollar through 2030, according to medium-term budget frameworks for 2027–2030 published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    The macroeconomic forecasts prepared by the Ministry of Economy assume an exchange rate of 1.7 manats per $1 for the 2027–2030 period, unchanged from the current level.

    The document notes that this projection is part of broader medium-term planning covering economic and fiscal indicators for the coming years.

    Azerbaijani manat US dollar Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycanda yaxın 5 ildə manatın məzənnəsinin sabit qalacağı gözlənilir
    Правительство Азербайджана прогнозирует стабильный курс маната до 2031 года

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