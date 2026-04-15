Azerbaijan, Latvia expand co-op across multiple sectors

Azerbaijan and Latvia have approved a protocol following the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation, held in Shusha, Report informs.

The document outlines plans to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas.

The sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in trade and investment, agriculture and food security, transport, science and education, labor and social protection, urban development, environmental protection, tourism, and culture.

The protocol also includes an intention to further improve the legal framework governing bilateral relations.

In addition, the parties agreed to hold the 10th meeting of the commission next year in Riga.