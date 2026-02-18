Ukraine imposes sanctions on Belarusian president
- 18 February, 2026
- 12:06
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a post on X that Kyiv has imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
According to Report, he stated that the sanctions were introduced today in response to Lukashenko"s support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.
