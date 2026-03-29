Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    UK prepares mine-clearing vessel for possible Strait of Hormuz deployment

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    • 29 March, 2026
    • 15:00
    UK prepares mine-clearing vessel for possible Strait of Hormuz deployment

    Britain is preparing to deploy a Royal Navy evacuation vessel to the Strait of Hormuz, equipped with a fleet of autonomous drones designed for mine detection and clearance, according to the Sunday Times, Report informs via Anadolu.

    Last week, ministers said RFA Lyme Bay, an amphibious landing vessel currently undergoing routine maintenance in Gibraltar, would be sent to the Mediterranean for training exercises.

    However, sources cited by The Sunday Times, indicated that John Healey, the UK's defense secretary, has authorized contingency plans for the 580-foot Bay-class ship to be sent to the Strait of Hormuz to support mine-clearance efforts.

    According to the report, RFA Lyme Bay will be equipped in Gibraltar with autonomous mine-clearance systems, including underwater drones and mine-hunting boats, allowing it to serve as a mothership for seabed scanning and mine disposal operations.

    A defense source told the Times that "no decision" had yet been taken on deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, adding: "This ­preventative step gives ministers options should they be needed to help resume the normal flow of merchant shipping."

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East John Healey
    Britaniya Hörmüz boğazının minalardan təmizlənməsi üçün baza hazırlayıb
    Британия подготовила базу для разминирования Ормузского пролива

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