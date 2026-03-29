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    Soccer-Romania coach Lucescu hospitalised after falling sick before training

    Football
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 17:02
    Soccer-Romania coach Lucescu hospitalised after falling sick before training

    Romania coach Mircea Lucescu has been ⁠hospitalised after falling sick during ‌a meeting before a training session, effectively ruling him out of their trip to ​Slovakia for a friendly, the ⁠Romanian Football Federation (FRF) ⁠said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The 80-year-old, a former ⁠Romania ‌international who has previously managed Inter Milan and Türkiye, ⁠was given first aid by the ​national team's ‌medical staff before emergency service ⁠crews helped ​stabilize him, the FRF said in a statement.

    "At this time, the state ⁠of the coach is ​stable. However, according to the medical protocols in force and to eliminate any ⁠risk, Mircea Lucescu was transported to a hospital... for thorough investigations and specialized monitoring," the FRF added.

    Romania, who ​were eliminated from ⁠the World Cup qualifiers by Türkiye ​on Thursday, will play ‌Slovakia in a friendly ​on Tuesday.

    Mircea Lucescu ⁠Romanian Football Federation (FRF) ⁠ 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Səhhəti pisləşən Mirça Luçesku xəstəxanaya yerləşdirilib
    Мирча Луческу госпитализирован из-за ухудшения здоровья после тренировки

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