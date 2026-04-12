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    Stampede at Haitian mountaintop fortress reportedly leaves at least 30 dead

    Other countries
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 10:58
    Stampede at Haitian mountaintop fortress reportedly leaves at least 30 dead

    A stampede at a mountaintop fortress popular with tourists in northern Haiti Saturday has reportedly left at least 30 people dead, Report informs via the AP News.

    Haiti's government confirmed that the stampede took place and said it offered its condolences to the families of the victims.

    "The Prime Minister of the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency Mr. Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, and the entire Government have learned with deep dismay the tragic incident that occurred this Saturday at the Citadelle Laferrière, in Milot, during a tourist activity bringing together many young people," the government said in a statement.

    Local newspaper Le Nouvelliste said at least 30 people were killed and a search was underway for survivors. It cited Jean Henry Petit, the head of civil protection for Haiti's Nord Department.

    Local media reported there were rumors that police in Milot used too much tear gas to break up a fight near the Citadelle, and that's what caused the panic and subsequent stampede.

    stampede Haiti
    Haitidə qədim qalanın yaxınlığında baş verən izdihamda azı 30 nəfər həlak olub
    На севере Гаити по меньшей мере 30 человек погибли в давке у старинной крепости

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