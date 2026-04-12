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    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Holy Easter

    Domestic policy
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 09:47
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Holy Easter

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Easter, Report informs.

    The post says: "I sincerely congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the holy occasion of Easter and wish all our compatriots the best of health and happiness!"

    Easter Mehriban Aliyeva
    Mehriban Əliyeva Pasxa bayramı münasibətilə Azərbaycanın xristian icmasını təbrik edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поздравила христианскую общину Азербайджана по случаю Пасхи

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