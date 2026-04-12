First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Holy Easter
Domestic policy
- 12 April, 2026
- 09:47
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Easter, Report informs.
The post says: "I sincerely congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the holy occasion of Easter and wish all our compatriots the best of health and happiness!"
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