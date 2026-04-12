Three children killed in residential building fire in Kazakhstan

A fire broke out in an apartment in a 21-storey building in central Astana, killing three children, Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Ministry said, Report informs.

A woman was rescued from the burning apartment and was taken to hospital with burns, the ministry's press service said.

Firefighters evacuated 20 people from the building, while around 40 residents left on their own.

The apartment was located on the 15th floor, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Authorities said the Astana city administration would provide assistance to the family of the victims as well as to the injured woman.