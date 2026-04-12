Pakistan proposes joint patrols for Hormuz in US-Iran talks
Other countries
- 12 April, 2026
- 10:38
Pakistan has proposed regulating navigation through the Strait of Hormuz during talks between the United States and Iran, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing a diplomatic source.
The report said the negotiations in Islamabad were held directly between the two sides, with Pakistan also taking part.
The proposal envisages joint patrols in the key waterway as part of efforts to ensure safe passage and ease tensions.
Latest News
17:13
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 editionOther countries
17:12
Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian portsOther countries
16:58
World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversityFinance
16:51
Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiersOther countries
16:42
Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadershipOther countries
16:32
Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meetingOther countries
16:17
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manatsFinance
16:10
Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economyRegion
16:01