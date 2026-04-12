Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pakistan proposes joint patrols for Hormuz in US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 10:38
    Pakistan proposes joint patrols for Hormuz in US-Iran talks

    Pakistan has proposed regulating navigation through the Strait of Hormuz during talks between the United States and Iran, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing a diplomatic source.

    The report said the negotiations in Islamabad were held directly between the two sides, with Pakistan also taking part.

    The proposal envisages joint patrols in the key waterway as part of efforts to ensure safe passage and ease tensions.

    Strait of Hormuz Pakistan US-Iran talks
    Pakistan İranla ABŞ-yə Hörmüz boğazında birgə patrul xidməti göstərməyi təklif edib
    Пакистан предложил Ирану и США совместно патрулировать Ормузский пролив

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