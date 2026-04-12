Meloni to meet Zelenskyy in Rome next week
Other countries
- 12 April, 2026
- 10:03
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome next week, Report informs via Ukrinform.
According to the information published on the website of the Italian government, the agenda states that the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, at 15:30 at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.
Earlier reports noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Italy has provided Ukraine with weapons, military equipment, and other resources worth more than €3 billion.
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