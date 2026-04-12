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    More than 500 homes remain flooded in Dagestan after heavy rains

    Region
    • 12 April, 2026
    • 11:47
    More than 500 homes remain flooded in Dagestan after heavy rains

    Rescue teams are continuing to deal with the aftermath of rain-induced flooding in Russia's Dagestan, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said, Report informs.

    In five municipalities, 516 residential homes, 556 household plots and 45 sections of roads remain flooded, the ministry said. A total of 523 people, including 173 children, are being housed in 16 temporary accommodation centres.

    In the neighbouring Chechnya, floodwaters have receded, with no homes or land plots currently inundated. Recovery work is under way, and commissions are assessing the damage.

    More than 3,300 personnel and over 700 pieces of equipment, including aviation assets from the ministry, have been deployed to deal with the consequences of the severe weather.

    Unusually heavy rainfall in late March and early April hit several areas of Dagestan, triggering major flooding and damage to residential buildings. According to the ministry, six people were killed. Up to 1.5 million residents were affected, and 6,229 people, including 1,300 children, were evacuated.

    A federal-level state of emergency was declared in Dagestan and neighbouring Chechnya.

    Natural disasters Floods Dagestan Russia
    Dağıstanda güclü yağışlardan sonra 500-dən çox ev su altında qalıb
    В Дагестане более 500 домов остаются под водой после сильных ливней

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