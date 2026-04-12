John Nolan, 'Batman' and 'Person of Interest' actor, dies at 87

John Nolan, a British stage and screen actor whose career spanned decades of theater, television and film - including roles in Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy and the CBS drama "Person of Interest" - has died at 87, according to the Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald, Report informs via Variety.

Born in London on May 22, 1938, Nolan built his foundation in theater, training at the Drama Centre London before launching a career that would take him across some of Britain's most respected stages. Early on, he toured with a traveling Irish theater company and appeared as Romeo opposite Francesca Annis at Richmond Theatre.

Nolan later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he performed in productions of "Julius Caesar" and "The Merry Wives of Windsor." He went on to work with the National Theatre under director Trevor Nunn, further cementing his reputation as a versatile classical actor.

He gained wider recognition on television with leading roles in the BBC miniseries "Daniel Deronda" (1970) and the drama "Doomwatch," where he portrayed scientist Geoff Hardcastle. His TV credits also included appearances in series such as "The Prisoner," "Silent Witness" and "Return of the Saint."

In film, Nolan appeared in several projects directed by his nephew, Christopher Nolan, including "Following" (1998), "Batman Begins" (2005) and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012), where he played Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks. He also had a role in the 2017 war film "Dunkirk."

On television, he was perhaps best known to contemporary audiences for his role as John Greer on "Person of Interest," created by his other nephew, Jonathan Nolan. Introduced in the show's second season, his character became a central antagonist, appearing across multiple seasons.

Nolan is survived by his wife, actress Kim Hartman, their two children and grandchildren.