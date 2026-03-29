A state of emergency has been declared in the territory of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation due to adverse weather conditions, Report informs.

According to Russian media, a corresponding decree was signed by the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

"The current emergency situation shall be classified as a regional-level emergency, and the 'State of Emergency' regime shall be implemented in the territory of the Chechen Republic," the document states.

According to Alikhan Chakayev, the head of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as a result of continuous torrential rains and rising water levels in rivers, more than 1,800 houses and household plots in 18 settlements of Chechnya have been flooded. Five hundred people have been evacuated. He added that a total of more than 2,000 people and 668 pieces of equipment have been mobilized to eliminate the consequences of the adverse weather conditions.