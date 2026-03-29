Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan meet in Islamabad, discuss Iran and regional stability

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 16:39
    Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan meet in Islamabad, discuss Iran and regional stability

    Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan met in Islamabad to discuss regional developments, including Iran, the Pakistan MFA said in a statement, Report informs.

    Hakan Fidan is visiting Pakistan alongside the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt for consultations on the evolving regional situation and ongoing efforts aimed at de- escalation.

    "During the meeting, Ishaq Dar underscored the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect. He expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to expanding cooperation with Türkiye across all sectors of mutual interest," reads the statement.

    The two leaders also exchanged views on recent regional developments, including the evolving situation in Iran, and emphasised the importance of dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement to promote peace and stability.

    "Both sides reaffirmed their unwavering support for each other's core national interests, agreed to maintain close coordination, and to continue working together to deepen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye," the MFA said.

    Muhammad Ishaq Dar Hakan Fidan US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İshaq Dar və Fidan regionda sülhün təşviqi üçün dialoqun vacibliyini vurğulayıb
    Исхак Дар и Хакан Фидан подчеркнули важность диалога для содействия миру и стабильности в регионе

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