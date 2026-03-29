Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan meet in Islamabad, discuss Iran and regional stability

Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan met in Islamabad to discuss regional developments, including Iran, the Pakistan MFA said in a statement, Report informs.

Hakan Fidan is visiting Pakistan alongside the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt for consultations on the evolving regional situation and ongoing efforts aimed at de- escalation.

"During the meeting, Ishaq Dar underscored the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect. He expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to expanding cooperation with Türkiye across all sectors of mutual interest," reads the statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent regional developments, including the evolving situation in Iran, and emphasised the importance of dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement to promote peace and stability.

"Both sides reaffirmed their unwavering support for each other's core national interests, agreed to maintain close coordination, and to continue working together to deepen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye," the MFA said.