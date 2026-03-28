UAE air defences intercept 20 ballistic missiles, 37 drones from Iran
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 16:05
The UAE's air defence systems intercepted 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones launched from Iran on March 28, the Ministry of Defence said, Report informs referring to the Gulf News.
The ministry added that since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted a total of 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,872 drones.
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