Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    UAE air defences intercept 20 ballistic missiles, 37 drones from Iran

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    • 28 March, 2026
    • 16:05
    UAE air defences intercept 20 ballistic missiles, 37 drones from Iran

    The UAE's air defence systems intercepted 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones launched from Iran on March 28, the Ministry of Defence said, Report informs referring to the Gulf News.

    The ministry added that since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted a total of 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,872 drones.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    BƏƏ qüvvələri İranın 20 ballistik raketini məhv edib
    Силы ПВО ОАЭ уничтожили 20 иранских баллистических ракет

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