Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Tugboat Astana with five crew members on board sinks off Romania coast

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 15:04
    Tugboat Astana with five crew members on board sinks off Romania coast

    The tugboat Astana, carrying five crew members, sank on March 18 in Romania's Midia port, leaving one person dead and four others missing.

    According to Report, citing Romanian media, one crew member was brought ashore but could not be resuscitated. Search operations for the remaining four are ongoing, with Romanian Navy officials not ruling out the possibility that they may have died.

    Emergency teams, divers, and specialized services were dispatched to the scene.

    According to Romania's naval authorities, the tugboat capsized while assisting the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Amadeus during mooring operations at the Monbuoy terminal, located about 8 km from Midia port.

    An investigation has been launched under the coordination of the prosecutor's office to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.

    The Astana tugboat, sailing under the Romanian flag, was built in 2006. It is 26.09 meters long, 7.94 meters wide, with a maximum draft of 3.85 meters and an engine power of 2,610 kW (3,500 hp).

    rescue operations
    "Astana" gəmisi Rumıniya sahillərində batıb, ölən var
    Буксир "Астана" с пятью членами экипажа на борту затонул у берегов Румынии

    Latest News

    16:24
    Photo

    Saudi Arabia donates 20 tons of dates to those in need in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco сelebrates Novruz with Diaspora

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Iran reports attacks on South Pars facilities

    Other countries
    16:01

    Trump says US doesn't need Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    15:39

    Azerbaijan launches tractor production in partnership with Chinese company

    Business
    15:32

    Tusk: Poland to invest $270B in energy over next decade

    Other countries
    15:14
    Photo

    Another 11 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED-2

    Domestic policy
    15:11

    Funeral of Ali Larijani, Gholam Reza Soleimani held in Tehran

    Region
    15:04

    Tugboat Astana with five crew members on board sinks off Romania coast

    Other countries
    All News Feed