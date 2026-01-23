Trump thrilled with trip to Davos Forum
US President Donald Trump posted an enthusiastic message about the outcome of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, according to Report.
"What a great trip to Davos it was. So many things accomplished, including the framework of a deal with NATO on Greenland. Also, the BOARD OF PEACE. WOW!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
